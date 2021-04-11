1 dead in east Wichita shooting at Airbnb

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Neighbors off 2nd Street and Battin Street in Wichita said they are stunned at the violence that erupted early Sunday at a Wichita Airbnb.

At around 3 a.m., Wichita police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of E. 2nd Street. Police found a 20-year-old man dead in the backyard of a home. Three other victims, all men, arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have all been released.

“It’s a safe neighborhood. This was certainly a surprise,” said area resident James Beck. “There’s the occasional break-in in the neighborhood, but violent crime is essentially unheard of.”

One woman talked to KSN News but did not want to be identified. She asked to be called “Jane.”

“I immediately called 911, looked out my window, and heard people saying, ‘we gotta get out of here. We gotta leave,'” said Jane. “People started running to cars. Scurrying. Several cars went the wrong way up 2nd Street.”

Wichita police spent the better part of Sunday still looking through the backyard and looking for evidence. Investigators have been to the home before in recent months.

Jane said she contacted Airbnb to ask to have the home removed.

“This is not acceptable, this kind of violence,” said Jane.

Jane also said it appeared to be a loud party that escalated to include gunfire.

Airbnb sent KSN a statement said it is investigating.

“Airbnb bans parties and we are appalled at the reported violence. Our team is urgently investigating this incident and have reached out to Wichita Police Department to aid in their investigation.”

The statement went on to say the listing at the home has been deactivated for now and the guest’s account has been suspended as the Airbnb team investigates.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at (316) 268-4407 and (316) 267-2111.