Man charged in deadly El Dorado fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Police Department said a man has been charged in connection to a deadly house fire on Friday.

According to the department, El Dorado police officers and the El Dorado Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of N. Taylor St. in El Dorado.

When first responders arrived, they learned that a person was in the home. Emergency personnel retrieved the person and attempted to administer life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the person died from their injuries. They have not been identified.

According to El Dorado police, David J. Poulter was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and assault on an officer.

The police department said to reach out if you know someone in an unsafe living situation. The Family Life Center Safehouse can be contacted via telephone at 316-321-7104 or by email at safehouse@flc.kscoxmain.com.