One dead in Friday morning shooting near Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a Friday morning shooting near Central and Nims.

Officers responded to a disturbance around 2 a.m. with possible shots fired.

Wichita police tell KSN News they found one person injured possibly with a gunshot wound.

Sedgwick County EMS attempted to save the person’s life but were ultimately unsuccessful.

“We have one individual that we’re talking to. I guess you could call them a person of interest, probably a suspect or involved at least,” Lt. Scott Moon.

