Man dead following shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead after being shot around midnight in southeast Wichita. Wichita police said officers were conducting a traffic stop on a separate matter in the QuikTrip parking lot at Harry and Oliver.

A vehicle pulled into the lot with people screaming for help. Officers rendered aid to the victim; however, he later died.

Wichita police said they believe the shooting happened in front of St. Joseph Hospital, and they do not have a suspect in custody.

They are looking at video from nearby traffic cameras and area businesses to identify a possible suspect.

