One dead, one arrested after Friday night shooting in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested James Lyle Clark, 40, early Saturday morning in connection with a Friday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to press release, Clark was arrested on suspicion of one count of felony second-degree murder.

Clark was booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield with no bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. Officers responded about 9:33 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Madison Avenue and the U.S. 77 bypass for a report of a shooting.

They found a vehicle there with a passenger who had been shot. He was identified as Samuel Hutton, 38, of Arkansas City. He was taken by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, police identified Clark as a suspect in the shooting, which they determined had occurred at his home at 1325 South A Street in southeast Arkansas City. Officers executed a search warrant overnight at Clark’s house.

Officers worked through the night to attempt to locate Clark, and with the assistance of the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, he was located and arrested without incident at 5:35 a.m. east of Arkansas City.