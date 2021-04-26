One dead, one in custody after shooting in Coffeyville

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Coffeyville Friday morning.

They got the call of a shooting in the 700 block of West Martin Street shortly after 10 a.m. When they arrived, they learned someone in a private vehicle had already taken the victim, Christopher Temple, 46, to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. CRMC had Temple transferred to a Tulsa hospital where he died from his wounds.

Captain Darin Daily, Coffeyville Police Department, says a suspect, Ruben Alfonso Ruiz Robles, 24, of Coffeyville, was caught in New Mexico.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the case to call 620-252-6160, 620-252-6010, or 620-252-6145.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.

