WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured, and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the stabbing occurred in the 400 block of S. Volutsia Ave, near the intersection of Hillside and Kellogg.

Two people in their mid-20s were affected by the stabbing. One person received critical injuries, while the other received little to no injuries, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Police say the victim was in critical condition and underwent surgery on Friday night.

The suspect has been identified, and police are currently searching for him. They say he is a Hispanic male and was a possible roommate to the victims.