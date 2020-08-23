One injured in north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred on the 2700 block of North Madison around 6:40 p.m.

According to WPD, a 26-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

“We do believe that he is going to survive the incident,” said Lieutenant Chris Marceau.

Police say they believe the incident transpired in a wooded area north of the residential area. They say this was not a random incident and have made no arrests.

WPD says there is no threat to the public.

