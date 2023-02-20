WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting at a motel along West Kellogg.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, Sedgwick County dispatchers say they got the report that a person had been shot at the Delux Inn in the 8400 block of West Kellogg Drive.

A WPD spokesperson says a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. EMS took him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting. Officers are still on the scene talking to witnesses.

The WPD says there is no threat to the public.