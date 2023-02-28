WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured in a shooting in south Wichita on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wichita Police Department says around 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Grove St., near the intersection of Grove Street and Mt. Vernon, in reference to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. Fire and EMS were called to the scene, and she was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Through an investigation, police believe it was a dispute between two women, which led to an argument that then led to a fight when the woman was shot on the front porch of the house.

An arrest has not yet been made, according to the WPD. Those involved have been detained for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing.