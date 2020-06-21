One injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a shooting Saturday just after 8 p.m. This happened near South Broadway and East Orme St.

Wichita Police say a man was shot in the calf while in an altercation with another man in the area.

“The victim was shot in the leg, he looks like he’ll be ok,” said Derek Purcell,  Sergeant for the Wichita Police Department. “He was transported to the hospital.”

Police are still looking for the suspect.

According to police, the suspect’s car was involved in another incident earlier today. This case is still under investigation.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

