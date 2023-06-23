WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police and first responders are on the scene of a deadly shooting and crash in east Wichita.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of E. Lincoln St., near Governeour.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has died. Witnesses tell KSN News someone was shot in the head, and the SUV crashed into the house.

The Wichita Police Department asks the public to avoid the area while they work.

This is a developing story. KSN will update this story as more information comes available.