Man critically injured in early morning stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition early Monday.

Wichita police say the man was stabbed near Pawnee and Delrose in southeast Wichita just before 4:30 a.m.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Wichita police said the incident was not random and the individuals involved knew each other.