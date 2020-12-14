WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition early Monday.
Wichita police say the man was stabbed near Pawnee and Delrose in southeast Wichita just before 4:30 a.m.
Two other people suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Wichita police said the incident was not random and the individuals involved knew each other.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cleveland Indians to drop team name, President Trump says ‘not good news’
- Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
- Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House
- Man critically injured in early morning stabbing
- Wichita couple grateful to be alive after Good Samaritan steps in during house fire