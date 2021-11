WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been shot near the corner of 21st and Hillside St. in Wichita

The man was shot around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Wichita police sergeant, neighbors heard gunshots, then went outside and found a man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, there is no further update on his status.