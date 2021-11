WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting outside a southside restaurant Wednesday sent a 45-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

Wichita police said just after 2:30 a.m., the man was shot outside of the Denny’s on Harry between Hillside and Oliver.

Wichita police said they are not sure what led to the shooting, only that there was some disturbance.

Immediately following the shooting, no suspect information was available.