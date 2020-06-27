One person arrested in Hutchinson on multiple drug-related charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchison Police Department Special Operations Unit, Reno County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, and South Hutchinson Police Department conducted a joint investigation involving a search warrant that was served Friday evening in the unit block of West Bigger Street in Hutchinson.

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities seized 44 balloons with each balloon containing .5 grams black tar heroin, 14 Oxycodone 30mg pills, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Randall J. Sipes, of Hutchinson, was arrested for possession of Heroin with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.