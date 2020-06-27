One person arrested in Hutchinson on multiple drug-related charges

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Hutchinson Police Dept.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchison Police Department Special Operations Unit, Reno County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, and South Hutchinson Police Department conducted a joint investigation involving a search warrant that was served Friday evening in the unit block of West Bigger Street in Hutchinson. 

During the execution of the search warrant, authorities seized 44 balloons with each balloon containing .5 grams black tar heroin, 14 Oxycodone 30mg pills, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.  

Randall J. Sipes, of Hutchinson, was arrested for possession of Heroin with intent to distribute, possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories