Man killed in north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead following a shooting at a north Wichita club Monday night.
When Wichita police responded to the call at Baby Dolls in the 4900 block of North Arkansas, they found a man shot behind the club around 9 p.m..
Police say the victim was an employee of the club, and they have questioned several witnesses as well as a person of interest.
