Woman recovering after northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened in the 800 block of North Spruce around 10 p.m.

The woman was able to speak with officers before being transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds to her lower body. Right now, police don’t have a suspect in custody.

“And obviously, we’re working on talking with citizens in the area to find out if they can give us any leads on what’s occurred right, and if anyone has any information, we welcome them to call 911,” said Sgt. J.D. Summerer, Wichita Police Department.

The shooting was blocks away from Tuesday morning’s shooting at 11th and Ash.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: