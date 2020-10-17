KBI: Man shot by Andover police after brandishing a gun

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Kwik Shop in Andover.

At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, the KBI was asked to assist special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team to further investigate the incident.

The KBI says the Andover Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 3:20 p.m., indicating there was a man brandishing a gun outside the Kwik Shop located at 114 W. Highway 54 in Andover.

According to KBI, officers responded to the scene and made contact with a 46-year-old man from Dodge City. After a verbal exchange, an Andover police officer shot the armed subject. The man then led multiple law enforcement agencies on a foot pursuit through several businesses in the area. The man was apprehended at Braum’s located at 401 S. Andover Rd.

The man was transported to Wesley Hospital in Wichita, He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Augusta Department of Safety, the Andover Police Department, and the Butler County EMS responded.

The investigation is ongoing, and the KBI says the case will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney’s Office.

