One person dead after shooting in Hoisington

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hoisington man has been arrested after a shooting on Wednesday morning that left one person dead.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, someone called 911 just after 3 a.m. to report a shooting in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street in Hoisington.

Police officers responded and found Chase Anderson, 22, had been shot in the chest. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but he died a short time later.

Adam Sullivan (Courtesy Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

The KBI said that Adam Sullivan, 32, of Hoisington, was in the residence at the time of the shooting. Investigators say Sullivan was an acquaintance of the victim.

Authorities say they arrested Sullivan on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Barton County Jail.

The KBI said that preliminary information shows that someone shot Anderson with a handgun. However, investigators have not said if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

They say they are still investigating and are waiting for autopsy results.