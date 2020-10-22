1 dead following shooting outside of youth football game in northeast Wichita



WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead following a shooting outside of a youth football game for 10 to 12 year olds in northeast Wichita Wednesday night.

Wichita police said when officers arrived at the Stryker Sports Complex for a fight. Officers said they heard gunshots and saw many cars leaving the parking lot.

Police did not find a victim; however, the victim in his 20s was taken by a vehicle to a hospital where he later died.

Wichita police said there was a crowd between 500 to 1,000 people based on the cars in the parking lot and leaving when they arrived.

Police do not have a description of a suspect as of late Wednesday night. They said they were reviewing video from numerous cameras at the complex.

The league’s organizer, Capital Sports Institute, announced in a Facebook post late Wednesday night, all games for the entire league are canceled for the remainder of the season.

Also in the post, the Executive Board of Capital Sports Institute wrote the goal of the league was “to give inner-city children the opportunity to play under the lights on turf fields, with large crowds cheering them on to victory.”

However, the board wrote the league was forced to deal with arguments, fights, and litter on a weekly basis.

They also wrote on the Facebook post, “We are sending our hopes and prayers not only to the injured party’s family but also to all the families involved in this league and most importantly, to the children who have lost the great opportunity this year to simply play football.”

LATEST STORIES: