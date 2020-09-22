1 dead following shooting in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday. Wichita police responded to Newell and Edwards just after 3 a.m.

Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound inside of a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Mike Linnehan says someone else was in the car with the victim. That person is being interviewed.

“We are not sure of what the circumstances are. It’s possible that the two parties that I just described earlier, they may have tried to meet up with somebody else, but all of that is still very very early so we’re not quite sure yet.”

Right now, police have no one in custody at this time.

LATEST STORIES: