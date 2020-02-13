Man killed in southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead from a shooting in the 1500 block of South Battin in Wichita Wednesday.

Wichita police responded to a shooting call shortly after 5:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

WPD said witnesses reported a suspect with a gun in the area. Wichita police are treating this shooting as an ongoing investigation. No one was arrested.

It is the eighth criminal homicide this year.

LATEST STORIES: