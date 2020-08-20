Woman dead in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman died following a shooting in northeast Wichita Wednesday evening.

Wichita police say the victim showed up at a local hospital with critical gunshot injuries around 9:30 p.m.

At the same time, citizens called 911 to report the shooting. Wichita police started their investigation both at the hospital and at the shooting location.

Wichita police say witnesses have been cooperative.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.wichitacrimestoppers.com.

