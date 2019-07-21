One person seriously hurt in south Topeka Street shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch says one person was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of south Topeka around 11 a.m.

Wichita police say there is an unknown victim who was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They are investigating the circumstances surrounding that and what occurred.

Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out what happened.

They don’t have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.