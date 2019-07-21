One person seriously hurt in south Topeka Street shooting

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Emergency

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch says one person was seriously hurt in a shooting Sunday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of south Topeka around 11 a.m.

Wichita police say there is an unknown victim who was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They are investigating the circumstances surrounding that and what occurred.

Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out what happened.

They don’t have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather