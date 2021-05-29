Update: 1 person hurt in southwest Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers responded to a shooting Saturday at 9:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of West 31st Street South.

Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim reported meeting two suspects he was familiar with at the apartment complex regarding his stolen car.

While meeting with them, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him. The suspects then fled.

This was not a random incident and detectives are working to determine all the circumstances of what occurred.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 3(16) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.