Teen injured after north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department responded to an apparent shooting on the 1600 block of N. Madison. The call came in just before 7:30 pm.

WPD Lt. Danny Brown says when emergency crews arrived, they found the victim lying in the street. The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old boy. He is currently at an area hospital getting surgery for critical injuries.

Lt. Brown says at this time WPD does not think this incident was gang-related, but it wasn’t a random attack either.

“We’re pretty certain it was not just somebody going around randomly shooting at people. We’re pretty certain about that,” explained Lt. Brown.

Police are still on scene and continuing to investigate the situation.