1 killed, 7 hurt in Old Town Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting early Tuesday in Old Town Wichita.

Capt. Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department said the suspect was kicked out of Enigma Club & Lounge in the 300 block of North Mosley before returning with a gun.

Capt. Nicholson said the suspect started shooting around 12:30 a.m. from outside the club.

“He fired shots, multiple shots from outside the club into the club,” said Capt. Nicholson.

A 30-year-old man was killed and seven other people were hurt.

“We had two who were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. We have three that are transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, and then, we had two that were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said Capt. Nicholson.

Around 6:30 a.m., police cleared the scene of the investigation.

However, they are still looking for the suspect.

“Officers are still trying to put together the pieces. Obviously, the homicide section has been called in. There’s multiple witnesses that were in and around the club,” said Capt. Nicholson.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or 911.