Man stabbed in east Wichita following argument

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a stabbing he 100 block of South Ridgewood Thursday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.
Officials say a family argument involving two men reportedly got out of hand.
One man, who was said to have been stabbed in the back, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
