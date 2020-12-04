Teen seriously injured in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 7300 block of W. Newell, near Central and Ridge Thursday evening. The call came in around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive despite the injuries, police said.
Police say they are looking for the suspect, and that the shooting was not a random incident.
