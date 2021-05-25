1 dead following shooting late Monday night near 21st and Amidon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a shooting late Monday night near 21st and Amidon.

An officer heard gunshots near the Twin Rivers Apartments and then spotted a car speeding away.

Wichita police officers began chasing the car, and a short time later, they got the call someone had been shot. The victim later died.

Police said they are not sure if the vehicle they pursued is involved. Officers went door-to-door talking to residents in the area to see if they heard anything.

