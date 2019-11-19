Police: 41-year-old man killed in south Wichita shooting

1  of  2
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning near 31st Street South and Hillside.

Police arrived and found a 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. He died at the scene.

Officers are working to learn more about the shooting and are still investigating.

“We are trying to determine if it was forced entry inside that business or not. It occurred at 2:30 trying to get all the facts on this,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Police talked to a 45-year-old woman at the location. They also recovered a handgun.

“The 45-year-old female had leased an area inside of there where she auctioned items off through eBay, had a small business in there. He was inside the business,” said Capt. Allred.

Police added the man and woman were in a relationship for the last couple of years.

If anyone has additional information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, See Something Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or detectives at (316) 268-4407.

