WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest early Thursday morning in west Wichita.

It happened at the Regency Inn located at 6125 W. Kellogg just after midnight. The man was found with critical injuries.

Police say a suspect in the shooting is in custody.

“The information that we have was essentially the suspect took off running on foot in the direction of the Canterbury Inn,” said Lt. Andrew Do, Wichita Police Department. “Officers got there very quickly and located that individual. We have located the weapon that was used and involved in the shooting.”

Police say they believe the incident involved a hotel security guard and a person who was being escorted off the property.

Witnesses are still being interviewed, according to police.