Man critically injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting near 25th St. North and N. Poplar on Thursday night. The call came in shortly after 9 p.m.
Wichita police said they received multiple calls from people hearing gunshots and seeing a person laying on the ground.
When they arrived at the scene, police say they found a 25-year old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
If you have any information on the shooting, you can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
