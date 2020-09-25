Man critically injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting near 25th St. North and N. Poplar on Thursday night. The call came in shortly after 9 p.m.

Wichita police said they received multiple calls from people hearing gunshots and seeing a person laying on the ground.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found a 25-year old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

25th St. N and N. Poplar Ave shooting

LATEST STORIES: