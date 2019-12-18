One person shot at Southwestern College apartment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield police are investigating a shooting at the Honor Apartments at Southwestern College.

It happened in the 1700 block of Fowler around 1:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and EMS arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to William Newton Memorial Hospital and transported by air ambulance to Wichita.

Winfield police believe it is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The Winfield Police Department is asking for anyone who has knowledge about the shooting or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Winfield Police Department at (620) 221-5555 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at either 221-7777.

