WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Old Town early Sunday.

According to the WPD, officers patrolling the downtown area responded around 1:35 a.m. to the sound of gunfire in the 100 block of N. Mosley Ave.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds to his lower body. Lifesaving measures were provided until EMS arrived. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another officer noticed a man running away. He was taken into custody.

According to the WPD, investigators are still working to fully determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

“Violent crimes such as these impact the community greatly,” Wichita police say.

The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.