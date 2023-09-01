WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are investigating after someone shot into a truck Friday evening.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the call came in around 9:50 p.m. at the QuikTrip near the intersection of Greenwich and Central.

Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan says a man and women in their 60s or 70s were driving a pickup truck on the Kellogg access road when they came across a group of motorcyclists.

One of the motorcycles came in contact with the truck. The couple tried to drive away, but Sullivan says some of the riders followed them.

“And one of them pulled a firearm and put two shots into the rear window of the pickup truck and killed the female occupant of the truck in full view of her husband,” he said.

The man drove to the QuikTrip where the employees called 911.

Sullivan calls the shooting “sickening.”

“I can tell you that the Wichita Police Department is going to use every single legal means, technology, method and resource that we have available to identify the coward that did this and to bring them to justice and to make them answer for what they did tonight to this couple,” he said.

Police do not know how many suspects were involved. They are still gathering information in the investigation.