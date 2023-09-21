WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita on Thursday night killed one person.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Brandon Circle near Kansas Highway 96 and Greenwich Road.

The Wichita Police Department says officers got the shooting call at 9:07 p.m. When they got to the address, they went into a home and found a man suffering from a gunshot. Police said they tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

“Everybody involved in this incident is in contact with the police officers. They are also known to each other,” Officer Kristopher Gupilan, Wichita Police Department, said.

Gupilan did not say if anyone has been arrested, but he did say police are not looking for anyone else in the case.

This was the first of two fatal shootings in Wichita Thursday night. The other one happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Mission, near Woodlawn and Lincoln.