WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead on Saturday. Around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of E. Harry St.

Police found 30-year-old Shawn Gomez of Wichita with a stab wound to his upper chest. Gomez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say an investigation revealed Gomez was in a fight with another man when he was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.