One vehicle accident leads to capture of car thieves, one teen in critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A single vehicle accident of a stolen SUV sends all five of its occupants to the hospital.

The accident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 2500 block of East Raleigh drive in north Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed that multiple people suffered serious injuries, all of them 14 years old. One teen is suspected to be in critical condition. The other injuries range from minor to serious.

The vehicle was stolen either late night or early Wednesday from the driveway of a College Hill home.

Police suspect that the passengers may have also been involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred just before the crash.

The specific cause of the accident is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate. The owner of the vehicle is meeting police at the scene.