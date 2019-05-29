One vehicle accident leads to capture of car thieves, one teen in critical Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Scott Dietz ) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A single vehicle accident of a stolen SUV sends all five of its occupants, one in critical condition, to the hospital after the vehicle hit a tree.

The accident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. near the 2500 block of east Raleigh drive in north Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed that multiple people suffered serious injuries, all of them 14-years-old. One teen is suspected to be in critical condition. The other four minors' injuries range from minor to serious.

The vehicle was stolen either late night or early this morning from the driveway of a College Hill residence.

Police suspect that the passengers may have also been involved in a drive by shooting that occurred just before the crash.

The specific cause of the accident is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate. The owner over the vehicle is meeting police at the scene.

