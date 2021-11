WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is dead, and another is injured in a shooting late Sunday night near 9th and Volutsia.

Wichita police said just before 10:30 p.m., officers found two women shot in the front yard.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where one died. Police have not released the women’s names.

Police believe a fight between the victims preceded the shooting.

Police said neighbors in the area did not see anything leading up to the shooting.