WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After nearly a decade of waiting, a man charged with capital murder finally faces a judge and jury.

Cornell McNeal is accused of beating, raping, and setting Letitia Davis on fire at Wichita’s Fairmount Park in 2014.

Cornell McNeal begins capital murder trial for 2014 murder in Wichita

McNeal’s attorney tried to stop the trial from happening one last time. Before opening statements, McNeal’s attorneys tried to tell the judge the jury was not representative of the African-American population in Wichita, which might lead to unconscious bias.

The judge denied the motion, though, and opening statements began.

The state focused heavily on the gruesome state Davis was found. Prosecutors say she was naked and burned badly in sub-freezing temperatures.

“‘I was raped, beaten, and set on fire.’ Those are some of the last words that Letitia Davis ever said, those words that she’s told to the firefighter who responded to Fairmount Park, where he found her naked in sub-freezing temperatures,” said Shannon Wilson, chief of the General Criminal Trial Division.

Wilson also mentioned the DNA evidence that was found that led investigators to arrest McNeal.

His defense attorneys, though, say that McNeal is innocent.

“The evidence is going to show Cornell McNeal is not guilty. The evidence is going to show that he did not rape Letitia Davis. He did not beat her, did not set her on fire,” said Paul Oller, defense attorney.

During their opening statement, Oller said, later on, they will call a witness who allegedly reported to police a tip that would have led to another suspect.

“You’re going to see that the police failed to adequately investigate this case. You’re going to see leads were never pursued. Witnesses were completely ignored,” Oller said.

Five witnesses took the stand Thursday, reliving a night that happened nearly 8 years ago. Witnesses included a woman who saw the fire and heard a woman yelling and a man who ran outside and found Davis.

Along with three first responders.

“I asked her what happened. She told me that she was raped, beaten, and lit on fire, and she kind of just kept repeating that,” recalled Brian Powell, firefighter witness.

Testimonies will continue Friday morning at 9 a.m.