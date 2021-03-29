Operation sees more than 250 arrested over 10 days in Topeka

Some of the items seized in Operation Frontier Justice (Courtesy: U.S. Marshal’s Office)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A joint operation conducted by federal, state and local police over 10 days has led to more than 250 people being arrested in Topeka and the seizure of 24 guns, nearly 19 kilograms of illegal drugs and $25,000 in cash.

The Capital-Journal reports that the effort, dubbed Operation Frontier, was carried out in early and mid-March.

Officials said it targeted violent fugitives, gang members, and criminal offenders following a significant rise in violence in the area between 2014 and 2019.

Officials say that of the 258 arrests made, 138 were felony arrests.