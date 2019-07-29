OSBI to update ‘Welch girls’ cold case Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Oklahoma law enforcement says they haven’t given up on a cold case from 1999 with a Kansas tie.

The so-called “Welch girls,” a pair of teenage girls who went missing in northeast Oklahoma, were never found.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told media that they would have an update in the case Tuesday morning.

Ronnie Busick, who lived in Kansas at the time of the disappearance, is suspected of the girls’ kidnapping and murders.

Oklahoma authorities say Busick and two other men killed the girls’ parents in 1999, kidnapped their 16-year-old daughter and her friend, and set the family’s home on fire.

Busick is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of arson.

The other suspects are dead.

OSBI did say they are not more or less hopeful that the remains of the girls will be found soon.