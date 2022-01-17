Ottawa woman arrested after threatening man with machete

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 35-year-old woman who threatened a man with a machete is being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center facing charges after police had to enter her home and take her into custody.

Officers with the STAR Team, a collaboration of the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, entered the home in the 800 block of S. Olive Street in Ottawa after being called to the home on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

A 57-year-old male from Ottawa reported the woman had threatened him with a machete. Police determined the two knew each other.

According to police the woman, Karly Robinson, 35, from Ottawa, had access to a handgun, a shotgun, and a machete inside the home.

Authorities said they were unable to reach Robinson and at around 5 p.m. they entered the home and took her into custody.

“I am thankful for the great cooperation by all agencies involved in this incident. The department focuses on de-escalation first, but when those efforts fail have a trained and capable team of law enforcement officers to bring these incidents to a safe conclusion,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said.