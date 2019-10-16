Over 100 pounds of marijuana found in I-135 traffic stop

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 100 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on I-135 in Salina Wednesday morning.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Dodge Durango after the driver failed to make a stop on the State Street exit around 1:06 a.m. The deputy observed an open can of beer inside and performed a roadside sobriety test. He then called for a drug sniffing dog to come to the scene.

The Salina Police Department’s K-9 officer Karma helped officers find 106 pounds of marijuana in the back of the Dodge.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Alberto Lopez of Louisville, Ky. He was booked on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, open container and failure to stop at a stop sign.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories