Over 100 pounds of marijuana found in I-135 traffic stop

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 100 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on I-135 in Salina Wednesday morning.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Dodge Durango after the driver failed to make a stop on the State Street exit around 1:06 a.m. The deputy observed an open can of beer inside and performed a roadside sobriety test. He then called for a drug sniffing dog to come to the scene.

The Salina Police Department’s K-9 officer Karma helped officers find 106 pounds of marijuana in the back of the Dodge.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Alberto Lopez of Louisville, Ky. He was booked on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, open container and failure to stop at a stop sign.

LATEST STORIES: