WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an “extensive” outdoor marijuana grow operation in Bourbon County, a news release said.

The release said on June 27, the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible illegal marijuana grow operation near the intersection of 35th Street and Kansas Highway 65 near Bronson, Kansas.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement secured the grow site. An unknown subject fled the area and was not located.

The news release says a total of 1,350 marijuana plants were seized, along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle and other growing equipment.

The KBI says the marijuana being grown at this site would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1.7 million.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this suspected grow operation is encouraged to contact the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-223-1440 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.