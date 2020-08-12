Over $28,000 in Jewelry Stolen in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement are investigating a jewelry theft that happened inside of Central Mall.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester told KSAL News that the theft is from Riddles Jewelry–inside of Central Mall–2259 S. 9th St. and happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.

Stolen from the store are two ring display flats that contain 17 men’s diamond rings. The total loss is over $28,000.

Surveillance video is being reviewed for suspect information.

