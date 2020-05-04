Overland Park officer, suspect die in Sunday shooting

Officer Mike Mosher (Courtesy: WDAF TV)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Police in Kansas say a shootout has left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead. Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez says Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday.

A police spokesman says Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he saw an apparent hit-and-run and pursued the suspect.

A shootout ensued. The suspect died at the scene and hasn’t been identified. Police didn’t immediately say what led to the exchange of gunfire.

Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years. News outlets report the department hadn’t lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985.

“The senseless death of Officer Mike Mosher is a tragic reminder of the enormous debt of gratitude we owe the men and women in law enforcement for protecting our communities. Officer Mosher was a respected law enforcement leader, and Jennifer and I join all of Kansas in lifting up in love and prayer his family and the entire metro law enforcement family at this heartbreaking time.” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

